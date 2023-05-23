At least 12 police officers injured in riots in UK Cardiff

Riots erupted in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Monday night after two teenage boys were killed in a car crash, according to local police as cited by local media.

Police officers faced ‘large scale disorder’ at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Cardiff, according to the Guardian.

At least 12 police officers were injured after rioters hurled missiles, including fireworks, in the chaos that ensued throughout the night.

According to the South Wales police and crime commissioner, Alun Michael, the violence is believed to have been triggered by false rumours circulating on social media blaming the police for the deaths of two teenagers in a crash nearby.

Livestreams posted to YouTube showed crowds of young people in masks advancing toward riot police, setting cars alight and damaging properties on either side of the street.

Footage shared on social media showed more than a dozen police officers forming a line to seemingly contain scores of protesters, who had set a large object on fire in the middle of a residential road.

Riot police and police officers from neighboring forces were also deployed to the scene, a statement by the local Police said, according to CNN.

