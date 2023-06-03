  1. Politics
Raeisi condoles Indian President, PM over train accident

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – The Iranian President sent a message to the President and Prime Minister of India to express condolences over the tragic train accident in Odisha State and the loss of lives and injury of a number of the country's citizens.

"On behalf of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and wish the injured swift recovery," Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi wrote in a message to the President and Prime Minister of India on Saturday. 

The Iranian president also offered his condolences over the tragic accident to the people and government of India. 

The accident, which happened about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata on Friday night killed more than 280 people and injured hundreds.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, accidents occur every year on India's railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

