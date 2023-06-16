At least 15 killed, 10 injured in Canada bus crash

The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170km (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. The bus passengers had been on their way to a casino in Carberry, CBC News reported, citing a casino spokesperson.

“We’ve been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed deceased as a result of this collision,” said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Nirmesh Vadera, who was working at a business on the side of the highway when the crash happened, said he saw the bus on fire in the grass on the side of the road, and rescue teams trying to extricate people from the burning vehicle.

The bus had been carrying about 25 people, and police said 10 people were being treated in hospital.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were alive, and declined to say who might have been responsible for the crash.

TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smouldering in a ditch near a truck with a smashed engine on a road. The road was littered with debris – broken glass, a large bumper and what looked like a walking aid. Blue and yellow tarpaulins were also stretched out.

In a tweet, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he sent his “deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling,” he said.

SKH/PR