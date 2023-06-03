Saudi FM to visit Iran to convey King Salman's message

Rai-Al Youm quoted informed Lebanese political sources as reporting that Bin Farhan will visit Iran next week to convey the message of the Saudi Arabian King to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During his visit, Bin Farhan is supposed to meet with the Iranian President and other officials to discuss the development of relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in South Africa.

