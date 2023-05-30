Iran to import gas from Turkmenistan soon

Around 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day is to be imported from Turkmenistan as per the contract, Javad Owji told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Chairman of Turkmengas State Concern Batyr Amanov on Tuesday.

The import of gas is scheduled to be started this month, the official said.

Turkmenistan is considered to be the fourth-largest country with gas resources in the world, he stated.

The pressure of the natural gas in the northeast of the country is expected to be increased with the import of gas from Turkmenistan, he further noted.

Reportedly, Iran was the third-largest gas producer in the world after the United States and Russia in the last Iranian calendar year of 1401 (ended March 20, 2023).

