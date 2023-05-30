Ghalibaf, Berdimuhamedov stress need for stepped-up ties

In the meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, Ghalibaf attached great importance to the issue of transit of goods and energy between the two countries and all the countries of the region, calling for stepped-up relations between parliaments, governments and people of two countries.

"We need to define a new type of relationship," Berdimuhamedov said in the meeting, for his part.

"Good neighborliness encourages the two countries to strengthen their relations, and today's trip also indicates Turkmenistan's will to develop and strengthen that cooperation," the Turkmen top official added.

He further pointed to his country's stress on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy between the two nations as well.

"Iran is an important country in the region, so we must strengthen parliamentary friendship groups," he added.

"Using railway and road crossings and routes, the development of trade relations between the two countries can be materialized and considered as a priority," the Chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan added.

KI