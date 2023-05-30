Iran, Turkmenistan relations could further develop

President Raeisi held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon and the sides held a press conference with the journalists after the meeting.

"We had very good negotiations in the field of energy. Iran and Turkmenistan have a high potential and capability in the field of energy," Raeisi said in the presser held after the meeting alongside former Turkmen president Berdimuhamedov.

"In the field of water and electricity, good cooperation has been forged between the two countries. In the field of transportation and transit, both sides have made new decisions," the Iranian president added.

"Supplying of technical and engineering services [from Iran to Turkmenistan] will increase," he added.

"We have good relations with the friendly and brotherly Turkmenistan, but the current level of relations is not satisfactory and those ties could further be expanded," Raeisi further said.

KI