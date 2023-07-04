  1. World
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from a rural Alaska community over the weekend, officials said.

Five people were on board the plane operated by Vertigo Air Taxi when it went down Sunday afternoon about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Old Harbor, according to the US Coast Guard, Associated Press reported.

Old Harbor is on the southeast coast of Kodiak Island, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of the city of Kodiak.

The plane took off from Old Harbor and was bound for Kodiak when it crashed in hilly terrain, said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. The agency is investigating the crash and an NTSB representative arrived in Kodiak on Monday.

The names of those on board were not immediately released. Johnson said two of the people had serious injuries and the third was in critical condition.

