17 Haitian refugees killed as boat capsizes off Bahamas

An investigation into the incident is still underway, but authorities said during a press conference that between 50 and 60 people were in the boat when it capsized approximately 7 miles off the coast of New Providence island.

Officials recovered the bodies of 16 females, including a child believed to be 4 or 5 years old, and one male. Authorities said they were able to rescue 25 people from the water. Between eight to 12 people are believed to be missing.

Three individuals who were rescued are still being treated at a local hospital after the near-drowning incident, according to Bahamian Acting Minister of Health Ryan Pinder, who also serves as the attorney general.

Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis told reporters that the preliminary investigation suggests two Bahamian citizens were attempting to smuggle Haitian refugees into Miami, Fla.

Two Bahamian citizens involved in the incident are in custody, officials said.

The Bahamas is a transit route for Haitian immigrants seeking to reach the US mainland, and since last year, the frequency of these irregular voyages using dilapidated ships has increased, in light of the worsening economic and security conditions in Haiti.

