Jun 2, 2023, 2:20 PM

Taremi becomes best striker in Portuguese Primeira Liga

TEHRAN, Jun 02 (MNA) – Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian striker of the Porto team, gained the highest score among the football strikers in Portuguese Primeira Liga.

At the end of the Portuguese league matches, Goalpoint statistical and analytical site published the full scores of players in different positions separately. Based on this, Taremi was selected as the best striker with a score of 6.72.

Earlier, Taremi had capped off the season as the top scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with 22 goals for the FC Porto football team. 

The Iranian striker was also selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

