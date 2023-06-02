Taremi becomes best striker in Portuguese Primeira Liga

At the end of the Portuguese league matches, Goalpoint statistical and analytical site published the full scores of players in different positions separately. Based on this, Taremi was selected as the best striker with a score of 6.72.

Earlier, Taremi had capped off the season as the top scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with 22 goals for the FC Porto football team.

The Iranian striker was also selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

