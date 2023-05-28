  1. Sports
Porto runner-up in Liga with Iranian striker

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – FC Porto football team finished runner-up with 85 points with its Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi after defeating Vitória 3-0 in the final match week of Primeira Liga.

FC Porto football team gained a 3-0 victory over Vitória in the Primeira Liga as the Iranian striker of Porto Mehdi Taremi scored its first goal in the 8th minute.

Benfica defeated Santa Clara 3-0 on Saturday night, the final matchday of the league, to win the trophy of Liga with 87 points.

With 22 goals for the FC Porto football team, Iran international striker Mehdi Taremi has capped off the season as the top scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Previously, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

