"The hypersonic missile has passed its tests and will be unveiled soon," Hajizadeh stressed.

Saying that the production of the missile is a big leap in Iran's missile field, the IRGC commander said, "This new missile passes through all missile defense systems. The missile targets the enemy's anti-missile systems."

The hypersonic missile has a high speed (about Mach 12 to 13) and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere, according to him.

MP/TSN