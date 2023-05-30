Bolstering Iran's air defense capablities seriously pursued

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami made the comments in a ceremony where the deputy commander of the Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Nasrollah Houshmand was appointed as the new commander of the Southeast Air Defense Command of the Army.

Referring to Iran's defense capability, Brigadier General Elhami said, "The capability of missile and radar systems is one of the most important axes of our country's military strategy to deal with possible threats from enemies," adding that "there are certainly grave consequences waiting for any violation of Iran's airspace by foreigners."

Stating that Iran's air defense has the most advanced radar and missile systems with a range of more than 300 kilometers and the capability to detect threats more than 2000 kilometers away, he noted, "The improvement of defense equipment is followed seriously in line with the goal of securing the national interests and increasing the deterrence power."

