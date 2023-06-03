Western media claim Iran, US held talks on prioner swap

Robert Malley and Saeed Iravani focused their meetings mainly on a possible prisoner swap between the two sides, the British newspaper Financial Times has claimed in a report.

The British newspaper repeated baseless Western accusations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, claiming that the United States and Europe have resumed consultations on how to deal with Iran over its nuclear activities.

In contrast to reality, the Financial Times accused Iran of rejecting a draft proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in last summer's talks. Meanwhile, it repeated baseless accusations against Iran about the drones' delivery to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Neither Tehran nor Washington has reacted to the report.

The claim by the Western media comes despite the fact that it was the US government that did not respond to a draft text prepared by the European powers to conclude the last year's talks to revive the JCPOA.

Iran was ready to conclude the talks on the JCPOA revival and the lifting of the sanctions negotiations last summer and it was the US government that left the European Union draft text unanswered with the aim of pressuring Iran and interfering in its internal affairs by provoking the last Septamber's riots in the country and reigniting the unrest.

For months, the Western authorities have been imposing sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran's officials and entities under false pretexts of delivering drones to Russia and crackdown on the protesters and the alleged human rights violations during the riots that they instigated.

Tehran argues that those added sanctions along with the intensified media propaganda war are part of the West's hybrid war, which has failed to achieve its goals.

MNA/TSNM2905600