May 24, 2023

Chinese company to build road between Iran, Russia

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Shenzhen-listed Jilin Jinguan Electric Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding to build a road between Iran and Russia for the constructions of new energy facilities, it said on Wednesday.

The company plans to build 70 optical storage and charging stations worth 1.4 billion yuan and 3,400 charging facilities worth 68 billion yuan ($9.8 billion), according to a filing on Shenzhen stock exchange, Reuters reported.

The total planned length of the road is 3,500 kilometres, the company said after signing the MoU with Russian's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Middle East (CCI).

China has been considered among Iran's strategic partners in political and security fields for many years. 

