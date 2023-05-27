Tehran terms Zelenskyy's remarks as worthless political show

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always declared that it is against the war in Ukraine and its continuation and is very sorry for the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and emphasizes the need to find a political solution to end it as soon as possible while being ready to assist in its realization, Kan'ani stressed.

The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that the repetition of false claims of the President of Ukraine against the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with the anti-Iran propaganda and media war. He considered the political show to be performed with the aim of attracting as many arms and financial aid from Western countries as possible.

Saying that raising such allegations and performing these kinds of political shows would not change the reality of the Ukraine war, Kan'ani expressed Iran's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine, saying, "The Ukrainian side's evading expert negotiations with the Iranian side in order to investigate the claims confirms that their claims are baseless and there are specific political goals and motives behind such accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Ukrainian president, leveling baseless allegations, urged Iran Wednesday to reconsider the supply of drones to Russia and not support Moscow in the Ukraine war.

MP