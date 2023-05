In the second week of the World Men's Tennis Tournament in Ethiopia, Iranian representative, Sina Moghimi advanced to the second round after gaining a victory over Leonardo Catani from Italy.

Sina Moghimi defeated his Italian opponent with the result (2-6, 6-7, 3-6) and finally entered the second round of the tournament which is held in the capital Addis Abab.

The M15 Addis Ababa Tournament 2023 takes place from 22 May 2023 to 28 May 2023.

