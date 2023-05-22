EU FMs to agree on additional sanctions against Iran

Following the West's interventionist positions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that more members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will be added to the sanction lists.

Baerbock continued her hostile, baseless and interventionist statements against Tehran, referring to what she called a 'violation of human rights' and claimed, “We won’t accept this."

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the Western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

