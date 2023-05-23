  1. Technology
May 23, 2023, 9:04 PM

Iranian nuclear officials:

No one can take locally-developed Iran's nuclear industry

No one can take locally-developed Iran's nuclear industry

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Tuesday that given the fact that Iran's nuclear program is locally developed and no threat against the country's nuclear facilities makes sense.

Considering the fact that Iran's nuclear industry and nuclear capabilities are indigenously developed, any threat against our country's nuclear industry is completely meaningless," Kamalvandi said at the gathering of the heads of the Islamic Republic of Iran's missions outside the country held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' compound on Tuesday.

"The nuclear industry acts as a driving force in different other industries and is not limited to a specific field," the AEOI spokesman added.

Sepaking in the same meeting, the AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami said that "Iran's nuclear power cannot be denied."

Eslami added that "Today, the entire cycle nuclear fuel process has become completely indigenous inside the country."

MNA/FNA14020302001030;IRN85120125

News Code 201116

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News