No one can take locally-developed Iran's nuclear industry

Considering the fact that Iran's nuclear industry and nuclear capabilities are indigenously developed, any threat against our country's nuclear industry is completely meaningless," Kamalvandi said at the gathering of the heads of the Islamic Republic of Iran's missions outside the country held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' compound on Tuesday.

"The nuclear industry acts as a driving force in different other industries and is not limited to a specific field," the AEOI spokesman added.

Sepaking in the same meeting, the AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami said that "Iran's nuclear power cannot be denied."

Eslami added that "Today, the entire cycle nuclear fuel process has become completely indigenous inside the country."

MNA/FNA14020302001030;IRN85120125