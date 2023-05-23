US reiterates allegations against Iran nuclear program

In his recent press conference on Tuesday, Miller leveled new claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking about relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the appointment of Iran's ambassador to Riyadh, the senior American diplomat stressed, " I don’t have any comment on the appointment of a new ambassador. That’s an issue between Iran and Saudi Arabia."

" As I think – believe we’ve said before, we welcomed – we welcome continued diplomatic engagement in the region. But I – and if any such diplomatic engagements could lead Iran to curtail its malign activities in the region, we would, of course, support that. But I don’t have any comment on that specific announcement," he claimed.

Referring to the relations between Iran and Hezbollah, the American diplomat claimed that Hezbollah is more concerned with its own interests and those of its patron Iran than what is best for the Lebanese people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Miller referred commented on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, claiming, "It continues to be a first principle for this administration that Iran should not – that Iran not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. We have always believed, we continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to reach that solution, but we have seen no progress in terms of actions from the Iranian Government in the region."

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

In early 2023, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that the Islamic Republic would carry on with its peaceful nuclear energy program and "constructive" cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), notwithstanding existing political pressures and propagandist smear campaigns.

MP/PR