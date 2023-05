"Air defenses intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles in the past 24 hours, as well as a US-made GBU-32 guided munition," he pointed out, TASS reported.

According to Konashenkov, 18 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Verkhnetoretskoye, Novoandreyevka and Sladkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Kremennaya, Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

MNA/PR