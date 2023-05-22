Ukrainian sabotage group penetrates into Russia's Belgorod

"A Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group has infiltrated into the territory of the Graivoronsky district. Russian forces are taking all necessary measures together with the Border Guard Service and the FSB [Federal Security Service] to eliminate the enemy. I will keep reporting details," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

As the regional governor earlier reported, two civilians were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the village of Glotovo in the Graivoronsky district. The woman is in the intensive care unit in serious condition and the man is in moderate condition.

MNA/PR