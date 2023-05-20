Iran's trade with ECO rises to $19.7 bn

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 29.47 million tons worth $19.73 billion in the fiscal 2022-23, registering a 4.51% fall in terms of weight, but a 17.55% rise in value compared with the previous year’s corresponding period.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 18.16 million tons (down 6.68%) worth $13.55 billion (up 19.07%). It was followed by Pakistan with 4.28 million tons (up 32%) worth $2.32 billion (up 48.18%) and Afghanistan with 3.4 million tons (down 18.02%) worth $1.66 billion (down 10.59%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to ECO members reached 24.77 million tons worth $12.42 billion in the fiscal 2022-23, registering a 6.23% decline in terms of weight, but a 14.5% year-on-year increase in terms of value.

