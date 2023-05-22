  1. Economy
Iran earns $10 mn from bottled water exports

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Bottled water exports from Iran earned $10 million in the fiscal 2021-22 (ended March 20).

According to Peyman Forouhar, secretary of the Mineral and Potable Water Producers and Exporters Association, the export of bottled water from Iran earned $10 million in fiscal 2021-22, marking a twofold rise compared to the previous year.

The official noted that Russia accounted for 70% of the exports, Finacial Tribune reported.

“Notably, Russia did not have any share of Iran’s bottled water export during the five preceding years,” said.

Forouhar noted that Iran’s capacity to export bottled water is much higher than the latest export figure, although exports are facing major problems such as higher prices and transportation costs.

