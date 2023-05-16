Iran, Russia discuss boosting bilateral judicial coop.

The head of Iran's Supreme Court Ahmad Mortazavi Moghadam arrived in Moscow on Monday evening in a bid to talk and exchange ideas with the judicial authorities of the Russian Federation.

On Tuesday, Moghadam attended a meeting with Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Lebedev, the Chief Justice of the Russian Federation.

In this meeting, Moghadam presented the text of the proposed draft of the bilateral memorandum with the Supreme Court of Russia to his Russian counterpart.

"We are ready to review Iran's proposed draft for the development of bilateral judicial relations and to strengthen cooperation," Lebedev said for his part.

He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against organized and terrorist crimes.

Mortazavi Moghadam will also meet with the head of the Russian State Duma, the Minister of Justice, and the head of the Russian arbitration court.

Separate meetings with the President of the Constitutional Court and the President of the Third Court of Appeal of Russia are planned for Thursday by the President of the Supreme Court in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, at the end of his trip to Russia, Mortazavi Moghadam will leave Moscow for Tehran.

