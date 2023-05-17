Tehran, Moscow make progress on new oil, gas projects in Iran

"We are implementing projects to develop oil fields in Iran and have outlined new projects, where I expect progress soon," he said.

The Iranian minister, in turn, said the Russian and Iranian delegations had spent several hours at the negotiating table. Among other participants was Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov.

According to Owji, the delegations discussed issues related to oil and gas.

"I am pleased to announce that major Russian companies have already arrived in Iran, came to terms with Iranian companies, and contracts are already being fulfilled," he said, expressing hope that more contracts will follow in the future.

The sides also discussed the construction of nuclear power plants in Iran and other electrical power generation matters, Owji added.

Novak arrived in Tehran on Tuesday on a ‎two-day visit at the ‎head of a high-ranking delegation for talks with ‎Iranian ‎officials.‎

In addition to the oil minister, he is expected to meet Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and ‎‎Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin. ‎

He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, ‎Refining and ‎‎Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023), and visit a number ‎of leading Iranian ‎companies.‎

Cooperation in the energy sector will be among the Russian deputy PM’s ‎discussions with Iranian officials.‎

MNA/PR