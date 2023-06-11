Iran petrochemical products now known across globe

Kazem Jalali pointed to the increase in Iran-Russia trade volume in the past year and said, “Iran’s exports to Russia have been diversified as the export-bound products were earlier limited to agricultural commodities and horticultural crops while their cooperation and trade transactions have now expanded, particularly in the petrochemical and technological sectors," SHANA reported.

Tehran and Moscow are also cooperating in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment fields, he mentioned.

The ambassador referred to Iran’s participation in the 13th International Exhibition of Machinery and Materials for Plastics Industry, also known as Rosplast 2023, held in Moscow from June 6-8, describing the country’s strong presence in the expo as a display of Iran’s petrochemical progress in Russia.

He said the Russian exhibition was a good opportunity for Iran to develop its markets, set up joint ventures with the participating countries, and put its petrochemical achievements on display.

The Iranian ambassador said that Iran’s petrochemical industry has made great progress after the Islamic Revolution, adding that the sector’s annual production capacity now stands at 90 million tons.

The country’s petrochemical products are now known across the globe, he concluded.

SKH/SHANA