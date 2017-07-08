Taftian crests at 100m sprint

On the second day of the Asian extravaganza underway in India, Iranian sprinter Taftian secured Men’s 100m title with a time of 10.25 seconds.

He could upset defending champion of Qatar Femi Seun who came second in 10.26 seconds.

Moslem Niadoost competed in the 1500m race and stood on the third podium to add a bronze to Iran’s tally of medals.

In the finals of 400m race however, the Iranian runner Ali Khadivar clocked 46.95 seconds and ranked seventh.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Haddadi managed to claim his sixth Asian title by throwing as far as 64.54 meters.

The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships is the 22nd edition of the Asian Athletics Championships. It is being held from 6 July to 9 July 2017 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar of India which is giving host to around 800 athletes from 45 countries.

