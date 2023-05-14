Turkey election results; Erdogan falls below 50%

Erdogan’s share of votes falls below 50 percent

With 89 percent of the ballot boxes opened, preliminary unofficial results show President Erdogan’s share of votes at 49.94 percent, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

As things stand, the Turkish presidential election is going for a run-off on May 28.

Early results show second round likely

Erdogan asks supporters to stay at ballot boxes

Erdogan has released a statement on Twitter – here is a translation of what he said:

“The fact that the May 14 elections took place in the form of a great celebration of democracy with peace and tranquility is an expression of our Turkey’s democratic maturity.

“While the election was held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and the vote counting is still going on, trying to announce results hastily means usurpation of the national will.

“We are pleased that the favour of our nation is reflected in the ongoing vote count.

“I ask all of my supporters and companions to stay at the ballot boxes, no matter what, until the results are officially finalised.

Istanbul, Ankara mayors say too soon to call the election

The mayors of Istanbul and Ankara say it’s too soon to call the election since not every vote has been counted, Al Jazeera reported.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said they’re going to accept the results whatever they may be. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş said that Kilicdaroglu may still be able to win the presidential election in the first round,

Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu neck-and-neck in Istanbul

Votes counting is officially underway in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections after some 61 million citizens were called on to vote on Sunday.

A total of 43.4% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far in Türkiye’s biggest city Istanbul and unofficial results for the presidential race show a neck-to-neck race between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Erdoğan clinched 47.48% votes in the metropolitan, while Kılıçdaroğlu is at 47.58%.

Preliminary results put Erdoğan ahead in Turkish elections

More than 40% of the ballot boxes have been opened in the Turkish elections held on Sunday, according to unofficial results. In the presidential elections, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appears ahead of his closest rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint leader of the Nation Alliance.

Counting continues

President has posted a tweet declaring the end of the elections.

Erdogan wrote on Twitter, "Dear friends and fellow citizens... the voting process was completed in a manner worthy of our democracy, thank God. Now, as always, it is the time to get to the polls. Until the results are finalized, we will continue to protect the will of our nation!"

Polling stations across Türkiye closed on Sunday as voting in the country's presidential and parliamentary elections ended at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), the Anadolu Agency said in a report.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.

Ballot counting has begun to determine the outcome of a three-way race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew on Thursday.

More than 30 political parties and over 150 independent parliamentary candidates competed in the elections.

There were five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance, the Turkish main news agency added.

Votes for Muharrem Ince to be counted, says SEC

Reporting from Ankara, Al Jazeera announced the Supreme Council for Elections had announced that any votes made in favor of Muharrem Ince, will be counted and will not be considered invalid.

Ince is the leader of the Homeland Party and a former presidential candidate who withdrew from the race days ahead of the vote.

His picture and a corresponding empty box that voters could select, remained visible on ballot papers which had already been printed out ahead of his withdrawal.

Erdogan casts his ballot in Istanbul

Incumbent president Recep Tayyib Erdogan has cast his vote at a polling station in Uskudar, a neighbourhood on the Asian side of Turkey’s largest metropolis, Istanbul.

Large crowds met Erdogan and cheered him on along with his wife, Emine, as they cast their ballots.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan expressed hope that the outcome of the polls would be beneficial for the country.

Sinan Ogan, third presidential candidate votes in Ankara

Sinan Ogan, candidate of the nationalist Ancestral Alliance (ATA) of three parties, has voted in Ankara.

Ogan is the third presidential candidate, running against President Recep Tayyib Erdogan and his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu who heads the left-wing, secular CHP.

Ogan has an academic and international finance development background.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast his ballot

Head of the opposition and leader of the People’s Republican Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has cast his vote in Turkey’s capital city, Ankara.

Kilicdaroglu who heads the Nation Alliance forming the “Table of Six” has promised change after more than 20 years of AK Party rule. They pledge to uphold democracy, media freedom and the rule of law.

Quake victims return home cities to vote at makeshift polling stations

Turkish authorities in the country’s quake-stricken southern provinces have set up makeshift polling stations to facilitate the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Many of the February 6 earthquakes who had left their home cities have returned to southern provinces to cast their ballots in the parliamentary and presidential votes.

Earthquake victims have been divided ahead of the vote across many southern provinces which have traditionally backed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While many vow to vote for him still, others, disappointed by the government’s response to the quakes, decide to support the opposition.

Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from election race, still on ballot papers

While Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince withdrew from the elections just days ahead of the vote, ballot papers which had already been printed out, have remained the same, showing his photo among the other candidates.

Voters sharing videos from inside the polling stations, showed Ince in the middle between the two main rivals – Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Twitter restricts some content in Turkey

Twitter announced late on Saturday that access to some content has been restricted in Turkey. There has been no announcement of what content is affected by these restrictions.

Polls have opened in Turkey

Polls have opened in Turkey’s fiercely fought presidential and parliamentary elections that could extend or bring an end to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule.

His main opponent is CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who represents an election coalition of six opposition parties. For the first time, Turkey’s factious opposition has coalesced around a single candidate.

A candidate must win over 50% of the vote on Sunday night in order to be elected. Otherwise, Turkey will head to a run-off on May 28.

Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Turkey as the country's presidential and parliamentary elections began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter will be casting two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

More than 30 political parties and over 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

There are five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.

Media organizations are barred from reporting partial results until an embargo is lifted at 9 pm (1800 GMT)

MNA/PR