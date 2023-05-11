Muharrem Ince withdraws from Turkey presidential race

Turkish presidential election candidate Muharrem Ince, one of four contesting Sunday’s vote, said he was withdrawing from the race, in a potential boost to the main rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, Aljazeera reported.

Before his withdrawal on Thursday, Ince was one of four candidates in the vote, alongside Erdogan, his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan. A survey earlier showed Erdogan lagging Kilicdaroglu by more than five percentage points ahead of the election.

MNA/PR