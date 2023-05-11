  1. Politics
Days ahead of vote;

Muharrem Ince withdraws from Turkey presidential race

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince has pulled out of the race, in a potential boost to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Turkish presidential election candidate Muharrem Ince, one of four contesting Sunday’s vote, said he was withdrawing from the race, in a potential boost to the main rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, Aljazeera reported.

Before his withdrawal on Thursday, Ince was one of four candidates in the vote, alongside Erdogan, his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan. A survey earlier showed Erdogan lagging Kilicdaroglu by more than five percentage points ahead of the election.

