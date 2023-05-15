  1. Politics
May 15, 2023

People's Alliance leading in Turkey's parliamentary election

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – With 97.88 percent of the vote being counted as of Monday morning, statistics show that the People's Alliance is leading in Turkey's parliamentary election.

People's Alliance won 49.30 percent of the votes and Nation's Alliance won 35.22 percent of them, according to TRT.

The polls opened at 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) and closed at 5:00 PM (1400 GMT). Media organizations were barred from reporting partial results until an embargo was lifted at 6:30 PM (1530 GMT) by The Supreme Election Council (YSK).

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

There are five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ata Alliance, Labour and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Power Alliance.

