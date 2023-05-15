People's Alliance leading in Turkey's parliamentary election

People's Alliance won 49.30 percent of the votes and Nation's Alliance won 35.22 percent of them, according to TRT.

The polls opened at 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) and closed at 5:00 PM (1400 GMT). Media organizations were barred from reporting partial results until an embargo was lifted at 6:30 PM (1530 GMT) by The Supreme Election Council (YSK).

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

There are five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ata Alliance, Labour and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Power Alliance.

