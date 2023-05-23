Erdoğan planning to return 1m Syrian refugees: report

Erdoğan has put forward the proposal in a bid to win the support of the patriots and those who are opposed to receiving refugees in Turkey.

Earlier in a speech, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu claimed that his rival, longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has “deliberately allowed ten million refugees into Turkey,” saying the incumbent has put “Turkish citizenship on sale to get imported votes”, Politico reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu will face Erdoğan in a tense second-round election on May 28, after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote in a first-round poll last weekend, the source added.

Kılıçdaroğlu has previously committed to returning displaced Syrians to their home country within two years.

TM/PR