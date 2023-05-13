Iran to stand with Resistance until Israel fully destroyed

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani made the remarks at a ceremony in commemoration of his fallen comrades in Iran’s northeastern holy city of Mashhad on Saturday.

He said Iran will continue to provide support for young Palestinian resistance forces and their “strong heroic front” to the greatest extent possible, both verbally and in practice.

The IRGC commander asserted that such support and concerted efforts will continue until the Israeli regime is fully annihilated.

Young Palestinian fighters have at times carried out more than 30 retaliatory operations in a single day against the Israeli regime in the occupied West Bank, Ghaani said, adding that this is the fruit of the resistance front and global mobilization of Muslims.

He said the resistance front has grown into an extensive axis, which has connected different sources and points of resistance in the world together.

“This front has drawn together altruist, educated and erudite people who share many points in common,” he said. “The main commonality among them is their longing to defend Islam, the honor of Muslims. They defend themselves and others collectively.”

Brigadier General Ghaani described the mass mobilization of Muslim resistance fighters as an ideal commanded by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and achieved by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The chief commander of the IRGC Quds Force also stressed that it does not now last long for resistance fighters in Lebanon, Yemen or anywhere else across the globe to voice solidarity with Palestinians anytime the Zionist regime commits a crime in the occupied territories.

MNA/PR