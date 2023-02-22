Iran thwarted US attempts to foothold in West Asia

“Although former US president [Donald Trump] openly admitted to Washington having spent 7 trillion dollars and lost at least 7,000 forces in Afghanistan, what brought such an ambitious project to an abject failure was Iran’s Islamic establishment and the Islamic Revolution’s culture,” Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said in an address to the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Wednesday.

He noted that Iran – irrespective of the vicious plots hatched by the enemies, above all the US and the Israeli regime – continues to tread the path of progress, has become a source of influence in the region and the world, and has notched notable achievements under the Islamic establishment.

The IRGC commander pointed out that American statesmen changed their strategies in West Asia in cooperation with a number of regional countries and created the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

“The deviant Daesh outfit, which was a fake copy of the resistance front, had the capacity to transform the status quo of the region in favor of Americans. It was, however, because of the endeavors and sacrifices made by Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani that the fiendish conspiracy fell short,” Ghaani said.

The chief commander of the IRGC Quds Force also described the assassination of General Soleimani as the beginning of a new stage of hostile US activities against the Islamic Revolution, which includes an extensive economic and media hybrid war that is still going on.

The culture of resistance, which has its roots in the original concepts and teachings of Islam, has now become a global phenomenon and has frustrated hegemonic powers, Ghaani said.

MNA/5715247