May 12, 2023, 9:47 AM

Fresh rocket attack hits Occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Following a massive rocket attack at Occupied Palestine, sirens sounded in more than 10 Zionist settlements.

Reporting a fresh rocket attack on the Zionist settlements in Occupied Palestine on Thursday, Zionist and Arabic news sources added that the Iron Dome is not able to intercept all the rockets.

Three Zionists were reportedly killed in Rehovot following Thursday's rocket attacks.

The Palestinian health ministry said that 25 people were martyred and at least 70 were injured in the recent Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, which started on Tuesday.

