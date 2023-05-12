Zionist regime's loss of deterrence power sign of its decline

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at the University of Tehran, Haj Ali Akbari touched upon several regional and international issues.

Stressing the need for empowering the Palestinian nation and Resistance, the senior cleric strongly condemned the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinians.

"In the current situation, the duty of all of us is to support the Palestinian Resistance movement, because they stand intelligently against these (Zionists') attacks. All the Islamic Ummah should support them so that they can reach the point of deterrence," he stressed.

Speaking about internal issues in Iran, the senior cleric stated that the enemies are fighting against Iran regarding strengthening the national will to advance the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. "The enemy has invested in creating internal faults," he underlined.

