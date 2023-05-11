Tehran reacts to Swedish Parliament unwise move against IRGC

In a statement on Thursday, Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the anti-Iran move of the Swedish Parliament in putting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the list of terrorist organizations.

According to Kan'ani, the IRGC is a state body having a legitimate and official identity which along with other armed forces in Iran is responsible for ensuring the country’s security.

In addition to defending the national security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRGC has played a leading role in the fight against Takfiri and ISIL terrorism for more than a decade, and it has played a historic role in protecting regional and international peace and security, the spokesman noted.

He called such an anti-Iran move contrary to the principles of international law, including the equality of sovereigns and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The senior Iranian diplomat also described it as an example of a violation of Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Kan’ani also advised the Swedish government not to sacrifice the national interests of Sweden and the long-standing relations between the two countries for the sake of securing the interests of the terrorists and the Zionist apartheid regime and the enemies of the Iranian nation.

RHM/FNA14020221000327