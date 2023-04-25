US, Israel cannot withstand IRGC capabilities: Gen. Fadavi

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Tuesday that the IRGC is a unique organization that improved its capabilities in all material and spiritual domains.

“In other words, when material and spiritual capabilities are put together, it creates a power that no evil power, such as that of the Americans and the Zionists, can withstand it,” Fadavi added.

He argued that guarding the Islamic Revolution cannot be done only militarily, and therefore, the IRGC, as one of its main duties, serves the Iranian people to protect the revolution.

Iran celebrated the anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment on Saturday.

In a tweet on the occasion, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said the IRGC serves as a “powerful arm” that guards the Islamic Republic and its national interests while infuriating the sworn enemies.

“The IRGC is a powerful arm that guards the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, supports the nation, and protects the country’s national security,” Kan’ani tweeted on Saturday.

MNA/Press TV