Iran foreign ministry summons Iraqi ambassador: FM spox.

The Iraqi ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the members of the separatist groups were invited to an official ceremony in Iraq's Kurdistan region as well, Nasser Kan'ani told Fars News Agency.

Condemning the aforementioned actions, the Iranian side described the events as contrary to the recent security agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, according to Kan'ani.

Iran also urged implementing the clauses of the agreement and combating the factors that disturb the security of the two countries, he added.

Kan'ani also noted that the Iraqi ambassador said he will reflect the protests of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Iraqi government.

MP/FNA14020223001040