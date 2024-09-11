Iran police seize 61K liters of smuggled fuel in S Iran

The commander of the border guards in Hormozgan province, General Bahador Esmaili, announced on Wednesday that the Hormozgan border guards confiscated 61,000 liters of diesel in Minab.

He stated that the operation to arrest the defendants is currently in progress and the police will continue to monitor the borders to prevent any smuggling.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/6221737