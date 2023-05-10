  1. Politics
May 10, 2023, 10:30 AM

Ghalibaf:

Iran must enhance cohesion with Islamic states, Resistance

Iran must enhance cohesion with Islamic states, Resistance

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Describing Iran as an important country in the region, Iran's Parliament speaker called for enhancing cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the Resistance Front, especially in the field of trade and economy.

Addressing the International Conference on New World Order Geometry, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described Iran as a country that plays an important role in the region.

There are great opportunities in the Asian continent and many opportunities for the Islamic Ummah, he said stressing taking advantage of all opportunities based on national interests.

Asserting that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never be isolated, the Iranian Parliament speaker said, "Neighborhood policy is our priority and we must increase the cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the Resistance Front, especially in the field of trade and economy."

The illegal presence of the Zionist regime in the region has complicated the situation, he said, adding that the enemies seek to represent Iran as the enemy of Muslim countries in the region.

As a Muslim country, Iran's priority is achieving greater convergence and cohesion between the Islamic Ummah from East Asia to West Africa.

RHM/5776208

News Code 200554
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News