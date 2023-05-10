Iran must enhance cohesion with Islamic states, Resistance

Addressing the International Conference on New World Order Geometry, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described Iran as a country that plays an important role in the region.

There are great opportunities in the Asian continent and many opportunities for the Islamic Ummah, he said stressing taking advantage of all opportunities based on national interests.

Asserting that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never be isolated, the Iranian Parliament speaker said, "Neighborhood policy is our priority and we must increase the cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the Resistance Front, especially in the field of trade and economy."

The illegal presence of the Zionist regime in the region has complicated the situation, he said, adding that the enemies seek to represent Iran as the enemy of Muslim countries in the region.

As a Muslim country, Iran's priority is achieving greater convergence and cohesion between the Islamic Ummah from East Asia to West Africa.

