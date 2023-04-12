Armenia, Russia hold political consultations on Iran coop.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan and Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan represented the Armenian side, while Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko represented the Russian side, the foreign ministry said in a press release, Armenpress reported.

A broad circle of issues relating to activities in the mentioned regions and cooperation in regional organizations was discussed.

The two sides stressed the importance of discussing the positions on key topics in international relations, and at the same time recorded bilateral readiness to continue the useful exchange of ideas on issues of mutual interest.

After the talks, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Rudenko during which the importance of holding political consultations was noted. A number of issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, as well as the regional security challenges in the South Caucasus. In this context, the urgency of a proper reaction and practical steps by allies and partners interested in regional stability was emphasized.

