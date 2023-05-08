  1. Sports
May 8, 2023, 11:40 AM

Palma wins UEFA Futsal Champions League with Iranian players

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian international futsal players’ club AE Palma beat Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in the final match to win UEFA Futsal Champions League 2023.

AE Palma Futsal could emerge victorious over Sporting Lisbon of Portugal on penalty shootouts late on Sunday.

The two teams equalized 1-1 at the end of the match and the penalty shootouts determined which team could win.

Eventually, AE Palma defeated Sporting Lisbon 5-3 on penalties.

Hossein Tayebi and his countryman Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

Tayebi showed a brilliant performance in the final match by scoring his team’s only goal during the match.

