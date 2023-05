Hossein Tayebi and his countryman Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

AE Palma Futsal could emerge victorious over Portugals’s Benfica 4-3 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Tayebi showed a brilliant performance in the semi-final match against Benfica scoring two goals had a key role in his team's advance to the final match.

AE Palma will compete with Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in the final match of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

