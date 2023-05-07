Iran blasts EU states meddeling after terrorist execution

In response to the interventionist statements by some European governments which followed the execution of the leader of a terrorist group, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, "It is very regrettable that some European governments support terrorists who have targeted the lives of innocent people and have confessed to their crimes openly while bragging about it, but they [the European states] support them in an unjustifiable action."

Kan'ani further described the action of those EU states as being against the most basic values of human rights.

He pointed out that " Habib Farajullah Chaab, known as Habib Asyud, was the leader of a terrorist group and responsible for planning and carrying out numerous criminal operations, such as the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Ahvaz on 22 September 2018, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of innocent citizens, including women. and children."

The spokesman added that Asyud had a dark record of violence, assassinations, and killing of innocent men, women, and children on his hand.

Kan'ani further noted that such a backing stance that is adopted by the West towards terrorists is not only an attempt to prevent the implementation of justice but also it will actually instigate and propagate the sinister phenomenon of terrorism all over the world.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to fight terrorism and exercise justice against terrorists and will not compromise on the rights of the Iranian nation and their security," he added.

"If the Europeans who claim to be human rights defenders are not willing to tackle terrorism in its various forms seriously, at least, they should not hurt the feelings of the families of terrorism victims with their support for the terrorists," the spokesman concluded.

MNA