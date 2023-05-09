Iran's annual trade with Africa hits record high of $1.2 bn

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that Iran and African countries traded 2.54 million tons of goods worth $1.27 billion in fiscal 2022-23, registering a 1.61% decline in terms of weight, but a 2.24% rise in value compared with the previous year.

The value of exports has registered a record high in the IRICA database.

South Africa with 608,491 (up 9.72%) tons worth $322.04 million (up 23.52%) was Iran’s main trade partner in the African continent during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 353,448 tons (up 146.27%) worth $190.51 million (up 93.74%) and Ghana with 333,496 tons (down 43.49%) worth $174.15 million (down 51.63%), Finacial Tribune reported.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 2.45 million tons of goods worth $1.18 billion to the African continent during the year, registering a 2.63% and a 0.48% decrease in terms of weight and value year-on-year, respectively.

MNA/PR