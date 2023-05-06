Isfahan officials, Mexican MPs discuss expandig mutual coop.

The members of the Mexico-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group met with different provincial officials in Isfahan province during which they emphasized the expansion of scientific, cultural and economic relations between Mexico and Iran with Isfahan at the center.

According to a report by Public Relations and International Affairs Department of Isfahan Provincial Office, Mohammad Reza Janesari, the deputy of the govenor of Isfahan for political and security affairs said at the meeting that, "We are happy to host this group in the beautiful and historical city of Isfahan. Certainly, Iran has many attractions and it is necessary to lay the ground for the visit of the people of Mexico to Iran."

Janesari continued, "We are happy to have a friendly relationship with an important country like Mexico. It doesn't matter if the countries are in our neighborhood or far away. What matters to us is that our relations are friendly and brotherly."

Isfhani official further said, "Throughout history, Iran has never invaded other countries while it has always strongly defended its own lands."

"Pay special attention to the depth of Isfahan's civilization," Janesari said, adding that "Mexico has also preserved its identity well and we know this well.'

"We will inform the representatives of the province at the Iranian parliament about the outcome of this meeting in order for them to assist in expanding relations with Mexico," he also said.

The chairwoman of Mexico-Iran parliamentary friendship group, for her part, lauded the beauties of Isfahan, and said that they seek opportunities to have stronger relations with the people of Isfahan.

She added that friendship group members are experts in different fields, adding "we are trying to get closer to Isfahan in the fields of technology, science, medicine, mines, etc., which we specialize in."

She added, "Iran and Mexico have a rich and great culture, and as you explained to us about Iran's culture, we also have great cultural advatages that can bring the people of the two countries closer to each other with these cultural similarities."

"Art can be a shared ground between the people of two countries. Also, next year we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of friendship and brotherhood between the people of Iran and Mexico, and we hope that the cultural groups of the two countries will be able to participate and create art on this occasion," the chairwoman further said.

