Blinken casts doubt on Ukraine attempt to assassinate Putin

“We simply don’t know,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a live interview with the Washington Post on Wednesday afternoon.

Last night, Kyiv made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against Kremlin, the Kremlin press service said.

According to a statement issued by Kremlin, the two UAVs that were launched at Kremlin were disabled and downed by Russian security services, and this drone attack failed to inflict any damage or injury.

But Blinken said any Russian claims should be taken “with a very large shaker of salt.”

