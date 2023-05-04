West fueled ‘sense of impunity’ in Kyiv: Moscow

“They destroyed the lawful government in Ukraine [in 2014], put crooks and bandits in charge, provided them with money and weapons, imbued them with a sense of absolute impunity and provided political cover and military support,” Zakharova said on Thursday, according to Russia Today.

Zakharova stressed that Russia holds “Washington, London, and NATO in general” accountable for all of the Ukrainian government’s actions.

On Wednesday, the office of President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of launching two drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate the Russian leader. Ukrainian officials have rejected the allegation, claiming that their country does not attack targets in Russia.

Moscow has warned that it reserves the right to retaliate in a way it deems appropriate and at a time and place of its choosing.

SKH/PR