Venezuelan President condemns attack against Kremlin

"The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan Government and People, expresses his total condemnation of the assassination attempt, to the degree of frustration, which was intended to be committed against the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin," reads a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, TeleSUR English reported.



The president expressed his support to Russia so that "the competent authorities bring to justice" those responsible for "this reprehensible assassination attempt."

"Venezuela reaffirms its historic position of rejection of all acts of aggression and repudiates all forms, expressions, and manifestations that threaten international security and peace," the text added.

Early on Wednesday morning, Russia said that Kyiv attempted to carry out a strike on Putin’s residence inside the Kremlin grounds. Russian military and security officers promptly enemy UAVs out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president.

SKH/PR